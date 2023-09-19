Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (96-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (17-5) to the mound, while Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) will get the nod for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 88 out of the 135 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has entered 43 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 30-13 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (866) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|L 9-6
|Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|L 11-5
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|L 16-2
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Trevor Williams
|September 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Max Fried vs Joan Adon
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.