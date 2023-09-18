Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Lee County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Dale County
  • Pickens County
  • Butler County
  • Wilcox County
  • Washington County
  • Talladega County
  • Chilton County
  • Escambia County
  • Franklin County
  • Walker County

    • Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Beauregard High School at Russell County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 18
    • Location: Seale, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Loachapoka High School at Notasulga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Notasulga, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Percy Julian High School at Auburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Auburn, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles Henderson High School at Beauregard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Opelika, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Macon East Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Auburn, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prattville High School at Opelika High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Opelika, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smiths Station High School at Dothan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dothan, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.