As of now the Atlanta Falcons are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

Atlanta averaged 318.6 yards per game offensively last season (24th in ), and it gave up 362.1 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.

Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) when favored and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +15000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +3300 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +50000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +6600 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +100000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +8000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +15000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +15000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

