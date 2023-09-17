Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the Green Bay Packers (1-0) play the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, September 17, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.

Before the Packers play the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights. The Falcons' betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Packers.

Falcons vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Atlanta vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Packers Betting Insights

Atlanta beat the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-5.

Out of 17 Atlanta games last season, seven went over the total.

Against the spread, Green Bay went 8-9-0 last season.

Against the spread, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Packers went 4-7 last season.

There were eight Green Bay games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Desmond Ridder - 1.5 (+175) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

