Should you wager on Desmond Ridder getting into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridder registered a stat line of 64 rushing yards on 16 carries last year, good for 16 ypg.

He scored zero rushing touchdowns in four games last season.

Desmond Ridder Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Saints 13 26 97 0 0 6 38 0 Week 16 @Ravens 22 33 218 0 0 4 8 0 Week 17 Cardinals 19 26 169 0 0 4 9 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 19 30 224 2 0 2 9 0

