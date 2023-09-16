UAB vs. Louisiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) will look to upset the UAB Blazers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Blazers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Louisiana matchup.
UAB vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
UAB vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-2.5)
|59.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|UAB (-2)
|59.5
|-130
|+105
|FanDuel
|UAB (-2.5)
|59.5
|-130
|+108
UAB vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- UAB has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blazers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Louisiana has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
