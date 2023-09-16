The UAB Blazers (1-1) meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) at Protective Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

UAB is compiling 35 points per game on offense, which ranks them 47th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 90th, giving up 27.5 points per game. With 34.5 points per game on offense, Louisiana ranks 51st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 81st, surrendering 25.5 points per game.

UAB vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

UAB Louisiana 467.5 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (60th) 312.5 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (33rd) 129.5 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (41st) 338 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (55th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 676 yards passing for UAB, completing 84.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 42 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 89 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 19 times for 81 yards (40.5 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 53 yards through the air.

Tejhaun Palmer's 137 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has put together a 121-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on six targets.

Iverson Hooks has compiled nine receptions for 94 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge leads Louisiana with 508 yards on 39-of-68 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 78 rushing yards (39 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 19 times for 103 yards. He's also tacked on one catch for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Dre'lyn Washington has been given eight carries and totaled 88 yards with one touchdown.

Robert Williams' 89 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight receptions on 13 targets with one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has caught six passes and compiled 84 receiving yards (42 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard's four targets have resulted in three catches for 70 yards.

