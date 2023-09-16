The Troy Trojans (1-1) and the James Madison Dukes (2-0) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Troy is totaling 413 yards per game offensively this year (60th in the FBS), and is allowing 318.5 yards per game (53rd) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of points scored James Madison ranks 36th in the FBS (37 points per game), and it is 53rd defensively (19 points allowed per contest).

Troy vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Troy James Madison 413 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (72nd) 318.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (36th) 206 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (26th) 207 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (95th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 365 yards (182.5 ypg) on 31-of-54 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 42 times for 331 yards (165.5 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 54 receiving yards on two catches.

This season, Jarris Williams has carried the ball seven times for 47 yards (23.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ethan Conner's team-high 75 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Jabre Barber has hauled in five receptions totaling 67 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 368 yards (184 yards per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 42 yards .

Kaelon Black is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 150 yards, or 75 per game.

Ty Son Lawton has compiled 101 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has totaled six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 137 (68.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has caught four passes and compiled 81 receiving yards (40.5 per game).

Phoenix Sproles' 11 targets have resulted in eight catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.

