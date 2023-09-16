The Tennessee Volunteers should come out on top in their game against the Florida Gators at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-5.5) Under (56.5) Tennessee 40, Florida 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Volunteers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Tennessee is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, one higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Gators.

The Gators have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or greater this season.

No Gators one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average point total for the Florida this season is 12 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Volunteers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 39.5 13 30 13 -- -- Florida 30 15.5 49 7 11 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.