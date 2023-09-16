Samford vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (2-0) host the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 37.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Samford matchup.
Samford vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Samford vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Samford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-37.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-36.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Samford vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Samford went 8-3-0 ATS last year.
- The Bulldogs won their only game last year when playing as at least 37.5-point underdogs.
- Auburn put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.
