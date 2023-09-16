The Auburn Tigers (2-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Samford Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is totaling 361 yards per game on offense this season (87th in the FBS), and is giving up 287 yards per game (33rd) on defense. Samford's offense has been excelling, posting 38 points per contest (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 31st by giving up 22 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Samford vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Samford vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Samford Auburn 460.5 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (93rd) 273 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287 (30th) 84 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.5 (28th) 376.5 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.5 (124th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers leads Samford with 690 yards on 49-of-69 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Mychael Hamilton has run for 98 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jay Stanton has collected 53 yards (on 11 attempts) with one touchdown.

Ty King has collected eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 157 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.

DJ Rias has put up a 144-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on five targets.

Chandler Smith's 11 grabs (on five targets) have netted him 130 yards (65 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has recorded 235 yards (117.5 ypg) on 19-of-31 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Damari Alston, has carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards (47 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball eight times for 77 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jay Fair's 81 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted nine times and has collected seven catches and two touchdowns.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has put up a 59-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Shane Hooks' two catches are good enough for 41 yards.

