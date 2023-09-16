It'll be the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) in college football play at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, South Alabama 17

Oklahoma State 31, South Alabama 17 Oklahoma State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cowboys have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

South Alabama lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-7)



Oklahoma State (-7) This year Oklahoma State has one win against the spread.

South Alabama is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The point total for the matchup of 48.5 is 4.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (27 points per game) and South Alabama (26 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 59.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 41 28 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

