Sahith Theegala currently leads the way (-12, +240 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship .

Fortinet Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par/Distance: Par 72/7,123 yards

Fortinet Championship Best Odds to Win

Sahith Theegala

Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET

4:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +240

Theegala Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 13th Round 2 64 -8 7 1 1st

Seonghyeon Kim

Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET

4:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +500

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 0 2nd Round 2 67 -5 6 1 8th

Max Homa

Tee Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Current Rank: 6th (-8)

6th (-8) Odds to Win: +700

Homa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 5 1 35th Round 2 66 -6 6 0 2nd

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-10)

4th (-10) Odds to Win: +700

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 7 3 13th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 2nd

Justin Thomas

Tee Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Current Rank: 6th (-8)

6th (-8) Odds to Win: +1200

Thomas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 20th Round 2 67 -5 6 1 8th

Fortinet Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Cameron Davis 6th (-8) +1400 Sang-Moon Bae 3rd (-11) +2500 Sam Ryder 6th (-8) +3000 Justin Lower 6th (-8) +5000 Kelly Kraft 5th (-9) +5000 Matt Kuchar 11th (-7) +5000 Callum Tarren 11th (-7) +6600 Lucas Herbert 19th (-6) +6600 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11th (-7) +6600 Sam Stevens 19th (-6) +8000

