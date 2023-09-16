The Auburn Tigers (2-0) host the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 37.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Samford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Auburn vs. Samford Betting Trends

Auburn put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Samford compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread when playing as at least 37.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

