The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and BYU Cougars (2-0) will battle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Arkansas vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Arkansas vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arkansas 35, BYU 26

Arkansas 35, BYU 26 Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas (-7.5)



Arkansas (-7.5) Thus far this season Arkansas is winless versus the spread.

The Razorbacks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Arkansas vs. BYU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) Together, the two teams combine for 69.5 points per game, 21.5 points more than the over/under of 48 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 48 48 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

BYU

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.