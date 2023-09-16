The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) go on the road to square off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Alabama is totaling 396.5 yards per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and rank 60th on the other side of the ball, yielding 332.5 yards allowed per game. South Florida has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 429.0 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, posting 441.0 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Alabama vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Alabama South Florida 396.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (62nd) 332.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.0 (99th) 156.0 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.0 (10th) 240.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.0 (97th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 449 yards (224.5 ypg) on 27-of-45 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 92 rushing yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 84 yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in five receptions for 120 yards (60.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 110-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.

Amari Niblack has compiled four receptions for 94 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 363 yards (181.5 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 51.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 183 yards (91.5 ypg) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has piled up 148 yards (on 26 attempts).

Khafre Brown has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 109 (54.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has put up a 100-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 15 targets.

Naiem Simmons has racked up 65 reciving yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.