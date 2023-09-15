Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wilcox County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilcox County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Wilcox Central High School at Bayside Academy