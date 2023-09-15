Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Tallapoosa County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Tallapoosa County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Dadeville High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Luverne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
