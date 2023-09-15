Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Saint Clair County, Alabama this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Springville High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McNamara at Moody High School