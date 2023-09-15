Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Perry County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

R.C. Hatch High School at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Francis Marion High School