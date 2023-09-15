Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Morgan County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hartselle High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tanner High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lawrence High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Limestone High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
