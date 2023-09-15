Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Marion County, Alabama, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Oak Grove High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
