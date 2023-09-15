Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Macon County, Alabama, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Notasulga High School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
