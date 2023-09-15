Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Fayette County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Pickens County High School at Berry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Berry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lamar High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
