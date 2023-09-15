Searching for how to watch high school football games in Etowah County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Etowah High School