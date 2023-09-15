The Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream are doing battle in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Wings

Atlanta averages only 2.4 fewer points per game (82.5) than Dallas gives up to opponents (84.9).

Atlanta is shooting 42.8% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.4% Dallas' opponents have shot this season.

The Dream have compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.4% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.6%) is 2.4 percentage points lower than opponents of Dallas are averaging (36%).

The Dream have an 11-7 record when the team makes more than 36% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Atlanta rebound at nearly the same rate, with Dallas averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

In their previous 10 games, the Dream are putting up 81.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 82.5.

In its last 10 games, Atlanta is draining 5 three-pointers per game, 1.4 fewer threes than its season average (6.4). It also owns a lower three-point percentage over its past 10 contests (29.9%) compared to its season average (33.6%).

Dream Injuries