Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Merrill Kelly drawing the start for the Diamondbacks, and Kodai Senga taking the mound for Mets.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for September 14.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-11) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (11-9) when the teams face off Thursday.

WSH: Gray PIT: Keller 27 (141.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (174.2 IP) 4.13 ERA 4.23 7.8 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Derek Law (4-5) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Reese Olson (3-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

CIN: Law DET: Olson 48 (49.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (86 IP) 3.83 ERA 4.50 7.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -110

-110 CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Michael King (4-5) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (4-9) for the game between the teams Thursday.

NYY: King BOS: Houck 45 (83 IP) Games/IP 17 (87 IP) 2.82 ERA 5.28 10.8 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Adrian Houser (5-4) when the clubs play Thursday.

MIA: Pérez MIL: Houser 17 (83.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (90.1 IP) 2.90 ERA 4.58 10.6 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers

MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-6) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Senga (10-7) when the teams play on Thursday.

ARI: Kelly NYM: Senga 26 (154 IP) Games/IP 26 (149.1 IP) 3.27 ERA 3.07 9.6 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -120

-120 ARI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Kevin Gausman (11-8) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

TEX: Eovaldi TOR: Gausman 21 (127.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (167.1 IP) 2.90 ERA 3.28 8.1 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 TEX Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Bradish (11-6) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

TB: Civale BAL: Bradish 20 (112.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (145.2 IP) 2.96 ERA 3.03 7.8 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 TB Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (6-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.

NYY: Schmidt BOS: Sale 29 (140.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (86.2 IP) 4.54 ERA 4.88 8.9 K/9 11.0

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (4-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Jose Urena (0-5) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

MIN: Maeda CHW: Urena 18 (89 IP) Games/IP 6 (22.1 IP) 4.65 ERA 8.46 9.7 K/9 4.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

MIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHW Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-5) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

SF: Webb COL: Anderson 30 (193 IP) Games/IP 16 (68 IP) 3.54 ERA 6.49 8.3 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies

SF Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 10 runs

