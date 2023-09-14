The Atlanta Falcons at the moment have the 15th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

When favored, Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

The Falcons won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Richie Grant had two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last year.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +20000 2 September 17 Packers - +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +10000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +5000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +5000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +20000 16 December 24 Colts - +25000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +12500 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET.