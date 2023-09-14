Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Elmore County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elmore County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wetumpka High School at Park Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Selma High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowndes Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Demopolis High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
