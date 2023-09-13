Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (95-50) and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (16-5) for the Braves and Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 87 out of the 131 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 57-22, a 72.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (848) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule