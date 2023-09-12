On Tuesday, Travis d'Arnaud (batting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this year (54.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.0%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.1%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 24 games this season (38.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (24 of 62), with two or more runs three times (4.8%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .204 AVG .256 .275 OBP .298 .429 SLG .421 10 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 0

