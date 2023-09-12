Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .326 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 22 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 39 walks while batting .266.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 25th in slugging.

In 68.5% of his games this year (89 of 130), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 130), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has driven in a run in 51 games this season (39.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 67 .235 AVG .294 .290 OBP .352 .433 SLG .546 23 XBH 32 11 HR 18 40 RBI 53 45/18 K/BB 50/21 3 SB 9

Phillies Pitching Rankings