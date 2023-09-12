Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Schwarber and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Fried Stats
- Max Fried (7-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 13th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 7
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|5.2
|9
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs, 116 walks and 94 RBI (105 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .201/.349/.482 on the season.
- Schwarber hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with five home runs, 14 walks and eight RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 11
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has recorded 155 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .267/.319/.467 on the season.
- Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.