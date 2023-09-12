Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (94-50) against the Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 12.
The Braves will look to Max Fried (7-1) versus the Phillies and Zack Wheeler (11-6).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 130 times this season and won 86, or 66.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 79-38, a 67.5% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 55.6% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 841 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Bryce Elder vs Mitch Keller
|September 9
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|W 10-8
|Charlie Morton vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-5
|Kyle Wright vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs TBA
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Max Fried vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Michael Lorenzen
