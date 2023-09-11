Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on September 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .293.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 83 of 120 games this season (69.2%) Harris II has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has had an RBI in 32 games this season (26.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|64
|.305
|AVG
|.283
|.341
|OBP
|.331
|.492
|SLG
|.451
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|39/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Lorenzen (8-9) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
