Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Kyle Wright, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 275 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (836 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Wright (0-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, May 3, the righty tossed two innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Wright is yet to notch a quality start this season.

Wright has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider - 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo

