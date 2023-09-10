Will Tyler Allgeier pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier received 210 carries for 1,035 yards rushing a year ago (64.7 per game) while scoreing three TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).

Tyler Allgeier Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Rams 10 30 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 25 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Browns 10 84 0 1 20 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 13 45 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 15 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 16 50 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 14 39 0 3 46 1 Week 9 Chargers 10 99 0 1 24 0 Week 10 @Panthers 8 20 0 3 -17 0 Week 11 Bears 8 55 0 1 9 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 54 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 17 139 1 1 -3 0 Week 16 @Ravens 18 74 0 4 43 0 Week 17 Cardinals 20 83 1 1 12 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 24 135 0 0 0 0

