Tyler Allgeier has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers gave up 122.6 rushing yards per game last season, 18th in the league.

A season ago Allgeier picked up 1,035 yards rushing (64.7 per game) with three TDs.

Allgeier vs. the Panthers

Allgeier vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 29.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 29.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD On the ground, four players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Panthers last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

One player ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Panthers last year.

The Panthers had the 18th-ranked run defense in the league after conceding 122.6 rushing yards per game last season.

A season ago, the Panthers ranked 21st in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (0)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Last year Allgeier hit the over 11 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

The Falcons, who were 15th in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 42.6% of the time while running the football 57.4% of the time.

Allgeier ran for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (0)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

Allgeier hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards two times in seven games last season (28.6%).

He was targeted on 17 passes last season, averaging 8.2 yards per target.

Allgeier had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Allgeier's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 15 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 10 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / -17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/27/2022 Week 12 11 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 17 ATT / 139 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 18 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 1/1/2023 Week 17 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 24 ATT / 135 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

