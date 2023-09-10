The Dallas Wings (20-18) will look to Arike Ogunbowale (21 points per game, fifth in WNBA) when they try to knock off Rhyne Howard (17.4, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: BSSWX and BSSO

Dream vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Wings 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.1)

Atlanta (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 168.5

Dream vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has beaten the spread 19 times in 38 games.

Out of 38 Atlanta's games so far this season, 16 have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

Offensively, the Dream are putting up 82.7 points per game (fourth-ranked in league). They are giving up 83.7 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 36.3 boards per game. Conversely, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

This year, the Dream are averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

While the Dream are in the bottom five in the WNBA in three-pointers per game with 6.4 (worst), they rank seventh in the league with a 33.6% three-point percentage.

The Dream have been thriving in terms of defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (7.3) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (33.4%).

Atlanta has taken 72.1% two-pointers and 27.9% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 78.2% are two-pointers and 21.8% are three-pointers.

