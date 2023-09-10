Drake London Week 1 Preview vs. the Panthers
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were ranked 22nd last year in terms of passing yards conceded, at 227.5 per game.
London reeled in 72 passes (on 117 targets) for 866 yards (50.9 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Falcons, with four touchdowns.
London vs. the Panthers
- London vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD
- Through the air, Carolina allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- The Panthers allowed 21 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Carolina allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.
- The Panthers were the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 227.5 passing yards per game.
- The Panthers' defense ranked 19th in league play last year by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Panthers
- Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)
London Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 17 games (41.2%) last season, London hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 117 pass attempts last season, averaging 7.4 yards per target (73rd in league).
- London had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
London's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Saints
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|11/10/2022
|Week 10
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|12 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
