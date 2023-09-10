The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are set to play in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Desmond Ridder hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Ridder rushed for 16 yards per game.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last season in four games.

Desmond Ridder Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Saints 13 26 97 0 0 6 38 0 Week 16 @Ravens 22 33 218 0 0 4 8 0 Week 17 Cardinals 19 26 169 0 0 4 9 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 19 30 224 2 0 2 9 0

