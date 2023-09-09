In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Women's Soccer schedule today, Northern Iowa and UT Martin take the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch Canisius vs Saint Peter's

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Manhattan vs Siena

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Iona vs Mount St. Mary's

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch UT Martin vs Northern Iowa

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Lehigh vs St. John's (NY)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Marist vs Rider

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

