With the college football season heading into Week 2, the slate includes eight games that feature teams from the CUSA. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Air Force Falcons vs. Sam Houston Bearkats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

