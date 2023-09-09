The Troy Trojans (1-0) are overwhelming 16.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0). The point total is set at 51.5.

Kansas State has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 22nd-best in scoring offense (45 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Troy's defense ranks 31st in the FBS with 240 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by piling up 540 total yards per game.

Troy vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs Troy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -16.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy put together an 11-3-0 record against the spread last season.

The Trojans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Last year, six Troy games hit the over.

Troy was an underdog in six games last season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

Troy played as an underdog of +550 or more once last season and lost that game.

Troy Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Kimani Vidal piled up 1,137 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

In 14 games, Gunnar Watson passed for 2,813 yards (200.9 yards per game) to go along with 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.5%.

DK Billingsley posted 670 rushing yards (47.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders was targeted 60 times leading to 36 catches, 713 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense Carlton Martial, who was on the field for 14 games, totaled 104 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

T.J. Jackson, who was on the field for 14 games, posted eight sacks to go with nine TFL and 48 tackles.

Craig Slocum was on the field for 14 games and delivered one interception to go along with 79 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

With 6.5 sacks to go along with five TFL, 37 tackles, and one interception, Richard Jibunor made a big difference on D.

