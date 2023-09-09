The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the SE Louisiana Lions (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Offensively, South Alabama ranks 101st in the FBS with 17.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 107th in points allowed (436.0 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored SE Louisiana ranks 102nd in the FCS (7.0 points per game), and it is 103rd on defense (48.0 points allowed per game).

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

South Alabama SE Louisiana 265.0 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.0 (101st) 436.0 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525.0 (98th) 75.0 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.0 (94th) 190.0 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.0 (96th) 5 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has racked up 190 yards (190.0 ypg) on 23-of-30 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball nine times for a team-high 40 yards on the ground.

Kentrel Bullock has 19 receiving yards (19.0 per game) on three catches, while also collecting 37.0 rush yards per game.

Jamaal Pritchett's team-high 63 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of eight targets).

Caullin Lacy has hauled in seven passes while averaging 60.0 yards per game.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has racked up 85 yards on 57.9% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Harlan Dixon, has carried the ball eight times for 51 yards (51.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 42 receiving yards (42.0 per game) on four catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has run for 23 yards across five carries.

Darius Lewis has put together a 25-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Bauer Sharp's two grabs (on three targets) have netted him 20 yards (20.0 ypg).

