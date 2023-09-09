The Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

Western Carolina is putting up 291 yards per game on offense, which ranks 68th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Catamounts rank 58th, giving up 379 yards per contest. Samford's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 69 points per game (second-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 26th by allowing 14 points per game.

Samford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Samford vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Samford Western Carolina 560 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (72nd) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379 (53rd) 122 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 64 (103rd) 438 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has recored 375 passing yards, or 375 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Mychael Hamilton, has carried the ball nine times for 73 yards (73 per game) with two touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 84 (84 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has two touchdowns.

Ty King has caught five passes and compiled 61 receiving yards (61 per game).

Qadir Ismail's three targets have resulted in three grabs for 60 yards.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 118 yards (118 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 64.3% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

Branson Adams has racked up 38 yards on four carries.

Markel Townsend has collected 20 yards on six attempts.

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 41 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three receptions (out of six targets).

Corey Washington has hauled in three receptions totaling 39 yards so far this campaign.

Desmond Reid has a total of 35 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

