The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will clash with the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Tulane?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 33, Ole Miss 26

Tulane 33, Ole Miss 26 The Rebels have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

This is the first time Tulane will play as an underdog this season.

The Green Wave have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (+7)



Tulane (+7) So far in 2023, Tulane is unbeaten against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) Together, the two teams combine for 110 points per game, 43.5 points more than the total of 66.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.