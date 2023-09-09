The field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club will include Linn Grant. The tournament runs from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Grant at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Linn Grant Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has scored under par 13 times, while also carding 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 20 rounds.

Grant has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Grant has finished in the top 20 five times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in two.

Grant has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Grant has a top-20 finish in each of her past six tournaments.

Grant has made the cut 12 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 16 -7 280 1 12 2 5 $978,830

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The average course Grant has played in the past year (6,620 yards) is 105 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

Her 3.75-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 97th percentile of the field.

Grant shot better than 94% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Grant fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Grant recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

Grant's 14 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average (5.5).

In that most recent tournament, Grant's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Grant ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Grant finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Grant Odds to Win: +1200

