The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Alabama has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (56 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). Texas has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 176 total yards per game (ninth-best). On offense, it ranks 42nd by compiling 458 total yards per game.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Alabama vs. Texas Key Statistics

Alabama Texas 431 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (53rd) 211 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (8th) 205 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (60th) 226 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has been a dual threat for Alabama so far this season. He has 194 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 48 yards (48 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 39 yards (39 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's team-high 76 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has caught three passes for 62 yards (62 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Amari Niblack has a total of 49 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes and scoring one touchdown.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has put up 260 passing yards, or 260 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jaydon Blue is his team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 55 yards, or 55 per game.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 52 yards (on 12 attempts), while also grabbing two passes for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy leads his squad with 90 receiving yards on seven catches.

Jordan Whittington has caught four passes and compiled 47 receiving yards (47 per game).

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 44 reciving yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

