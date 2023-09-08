When the Atlanta Braves (91-48) and Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) face off in the series opener at Truist Park on Friday, September 8, Bryce Elder will get the call for the Braves, while the Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +180 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Braves and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-225), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 125 times this season and won 83, or 66.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 29-12 (70.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 48 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Bryce Elder - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.